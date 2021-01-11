Fraudsters clone NIMC app, Nigerians asked to be on red alert .

The National Identity Management Commission has warned the public to beware of a fake app that claims to help link the National Identity Number to SIM cards.

In a post on its Twitter handle, NIMC dissociated itself from the app saying it is run by fraudsters who use it to harvest people’s NIN and Bank Verification Number.

“The app was not created by NIMC or the Federal Government of Nigeria. It is run by fraudsters who are currently harvesting people’s NINs and BVNs by default,” NIMC said

The Commission advised people to protect their data and stop disclosing personal information to unauthorised persons or platforms.

A mobile app launched by NIMC can be used to link seven SIM cards to one NIN.This is according to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme.

“We developed an app, when you go online, you will see it. That app, as long as you have your NIMC number, you will only download it without visiting any office. You will be able to link up to seven SIM numbers to only one. I have already downloaded the app, launched the app, and already linked some of my numbers immediately. This is part of digitalisation,” he said

clone NIMC app, Nigerians asked to be on red alert .

A mobile app launched by NIMC can be used to link seven SIM cards to one NIN.

This is according to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

“We developed an app, when you go online, you will see it. That app, as long as you have your NIMC number, you will only download it without visiting any office. You will be able to link up to seven SIM numbers to only one. I have already downloaded the app, launched the app, and already linked some of my numbers immediately. This is part of digitalisation,” he said