Lagos Health Centre closed, as staffs contract Covid-19

Some members of staff of the Meiran Health Centre, a suburb of ikeja, Lagos tested positive to the dreaded virus over the weekend!

And in a swift reaction to contain and avert the spread of Corona Virus in the communities, the Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, Hon. David Famuyiwa has ordered the immediate closure of Meiran Primary Health Centre.

The Chairman also ordered the immediate contact tracing of their colleagues and associates as well as patients who visited the facility in the last few days.

He also used the medium to admonish the community members to take responsibility for their health and life by avoiding social events that attract large gatherings and by adhering strictly to the laid down guidelines of the use of face masks, regular handwashing and the use of sanitizers, maintaining adequate social distancing while in public places in order to flatten the curve of the pandemic