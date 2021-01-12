Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

10 Yr Old JS1 Student Crowned King Of Anambra Town *See Photos

Younews Ng January 12, 2021 Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 68 Views

HRM Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo (Igwe Olanme ii), 10, has been crowned King after his father’s burial on the 6th of January.

His father HRH Igwe Olanme I died last year and the community crowned his only son the king.

The new monarch, is at present a JSI student of Behold The Kings College, Nteje.

HRM Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo is now the new traditional ruler of Iyiora, Anam, a community in Anambra West Local Government Area. Anambra State.

At the weekend, the Manager of his school, BKC, Engr Innocent Nweke and a Senior English educator of the College payed the king a special visit.
~~ Som Ogboh, Onitsha

