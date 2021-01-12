10 Yr Old JS1 Student Crowned King Of Anambra Town *See Photos

HRM Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo (Igwe Olanme ii), 10, has been crowned King after his father’s burial on the 6th of January.
His father HRH Igwe Olanme I died last year and the community crowned his only son the king.
The new monarch, is at present a JSI student of Behold The Kings College, Nteje.
HRM Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo is now the new traditional ruler of Iyiora, Anam, a community in Anambra West Local Government Area. Anambra State.
At the weekend, the Manager of his school, BKC, Engr Innocent Nweke and a Senior English educator of the College payed the king a special visit.
~~ Som Ogboh, Onitsha
HRM Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo (Igwe Olanme ii), 10, has been crowned King after his father’s burial on the 6th of January.
His father HRH Igwe Olanme I died last year and the community crowned his only son the king.
The new monarch, is at present a JSI student of Behold The Kings College, Nteje.
HRM Igwe Onyeachonam Okonkwo is now the new traditional ruler of Iyiora, Anam, a community in Anambra West Local Government Area. Anambra State