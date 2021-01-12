Another actress contracts COVID-19 in UK

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has taken to her verified Instagram account to announce that she has tested positive for covid-19 and she is currently hospitalized.

According to the actress who resides in the UK she noted that her kids are in the clear, “Gratitude. Gratitude. Gratitude. Thank you @borisjohnsonuk and @mayorofldn for the lockdown. l couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc. I would rather go through this than my children.

What a Christmas and New Year. What a 2021! Covid is a terrible, terrible virus. l can’t even explain. So exhausting. Three weeks and still counting. Thanks to @ldn_ambulance Kent zone…@darent_valley_hospital @tiko4guvnor @drtonero @wonuola.akintola. This too shall pass,” she wrote

Meanwhile, some of her fans had taken to her Instagram page to wish her speedy recovery from the virus.

In a reaction, a fan, @flexherbl: said: Get well, Soon! A very quick recovery to you madam!”

Another fan: @tomiwasage, said: “Oh oh, so sorry Sis. But you’re a fighter, and you shall beat COVID!!!! Alleluyah.”

@dada.bolanle_bolly said: “Get well soon..the Lord is your strength.”

Other Nigerian celebrities like Victor Osimhen, Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Ali Baba, among others have contracted the virus this year.