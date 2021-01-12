Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Another actress contracts COVID-19 in UK

Younews Ng January 12, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 71 Views

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has taken to her verified Instagram account to announce that she has tested positive for covid-19 and she is currently hospitalized.
According to the actress who resides in the UK she noted that her kids are in the clear, “Gratitude. Gratitude. Gratitude. Thank you @borisjohnsonuk and @mayorofldn for the lockdown. l couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc. I would rather go through this than my children.
What a Christmas and New Year. What a 2021! Covid is a terrible, terrible virus. l can’t even explain. So exhausting. Three weeks and still counting. Thanks to @ldn_ambulance Kent zone…@darent_valley_hospital @tiko4guvnor @drtonero @wonuola.akintola. This too shall pass,” she wrote

Meanwhile, some of her fans had taken to her Instagram page to wish her speedy recovery from the virus.

In a reaction, a fan, @flexherbl: said: Get well, Soon! A very quick recovery to you madam!”

Another fan: @tomiwasage, said: “Oh oh, so sorry Sis. But you’re a fighter, and you shall beat COVID!!!! Alleluyah.”

@dada.bolanle_bolly said: “Get well soon..the Lord is your strength.”

Other Nigerian celebrities like Victor Osimhen, Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Ali Baba, among others have contracted the virus this year.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Operation Tura Takai Bango: Military kills 28 terrorists in Yobe

No fewer than 28 suspected Boko Haram terrorists who invaded Gujba town in Yobe state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.