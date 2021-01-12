COVID-19: Jan 18 School Resumption Date no longer feasible – FG

The Federal Government has said the planned 18th January resumption date for schools is not sacrosanct and a new date might be announced soon.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said this on Monday in Abuja at the joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, the the ministry would meet on Tuesday to review the situation amidst the rising cases of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The PTF had in December 2020 ordered schools in the country to remain closed until 18 January 2021.

Adamu said: “It (January 18th date of school reopening) is not sacrosanct. When we decided on that date it was just a target towards what we were working on. Of course we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review.

“Even today at the PTF meeting we looked at the rising figures and thought about if we should probably take another look at it.

“On January 18th resumption, we are reviewing it, we are going to review it. At the PTF meeting today we considered it and tomorrow the Ministry is going to take it up,” Adamu said.