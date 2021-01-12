Fleeing female NYSC member, caught, after butchering her boyfriend

Odume Princess Pascaline, a young National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), member serving in Akwa Ibom State, has escaped lynching by the skin of her teeth, after she allegedly butchered a young man believed to be her boyfriend to death.

The lady was however stripped and given a beating of her life, by an irate mob, which descended on her after the incident, which took place around 9.30am on Sunday, while she was allegedly trying to scale the fence to make good her escape

The incident, which took place in a compound at Abak road by Afaha-offot, in Uyo the state capital, has added to the growing list of lives lost in relationships gone-awry, which is fast becoming a disturbing phenomenon in the society where partners take to violence that end up in fatalities.

Godwin George, a Facebook user who was at the scene of the incident and captured part of the incident, wrote: “She was found this morning around 9.30am trying to jump the fence of a young guy she went for hook-up with. Blood stains were all over her so she was caught and beaten to stupor and also stripped NAKED. (I won’t be able to post the video on my timeline cos it’s so disgusting).

“She macheted a young guy to death this morning whom she went out with. She killed the young guy instantly after several cuts on his stomach and face, on trying to jump out from the fence she was caught. Some bike men there said that she is used to sending them I buy weed for her ever since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom for her NYSC