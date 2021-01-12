Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Labour activist, Didi Adodo dies of Covid 19 !

Former Edo State Commissioner for Establishment, Labour and Special Duties, Comrade Didi Adodo has died.

Didi Adodo, has been down with Covid-19 for a couple of days. He died around 4 o’clock this morning.

He was The General Secretary of United Labour Congress.He hailed from Iruekpe in Exo State.

