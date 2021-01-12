Labour activist, Didi Adodo dies of Covid 19 !
January 12, 2021
Former Edo State Commissioner for Establishment, Labour and Special Duties, Comrade Didi Adodo has died.
Didi Adodo, has been down with Covid-19 for a couple of days. He died around 4 o’clock this morning.
He was The General Secretary of United Labour Congress.He hailed from Iruekpe in Exo State.
