Dr. Jackson Omenazu is unhappy with the election just concluded..

Reacting to the Ohaneze Ndigbo’s Election held on Sunday in Owerri the Imo State capital which was said to have produced Prof. George Obiozor as the President of the apex Igbo socio-political organization, the member, Board of Trustee representing Rivers State in the group Dr Jackson Omenazu, while speaking to newsmen at the venue of the election, declared the process that brought Obiozor to power as fraudulent.