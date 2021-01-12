Operation Tura Takai Bango: Military kills 28 terrorists in Yobe

No fewer than 28 suspected Boko Haram terrorists who invaded Gujba town in Yobe state were killed yesterday evening by the Nigerian military.

A statement signed by Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko said the troops of the newly launched Operation ‘Tura Ta Kai Bango’, a subsidiary Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole, a military counter-insurgency operation in the North East has continued to obliterate elements of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals with uncommon ferocity.

Onyeuko said “the latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred on January 9, 2021, at Gujba local government area of Yobe State where the gallant troops identified and encircled a Boko Haram ambush site.

“The troops from HQ Sector 2 who were led by the Commander Sector 2 and later reinforced by troops from 27 TF Bde Buni Gari and Special Forces Training School Buni Yadi tactically out-manoeuvered the criminals and engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on side of the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 28 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.”

He added, “In the same vein, one Boko Haram gun truck was destroyed with its occupants while another gun truck was captured from the fleeing criminals. Other equipment captured from the criminals include two Anti Aircraft Guns, 13 AK 47 Rifles, four extra magazines and a Vulcanizing Machine.”

He, however, lamented that a gallant soldier was lost in the operation with another one wounded.

He noted that the wounded has been evacuated to a military medical facility and is responding positively to treatment.

He said, “The renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation ‘Tura Ta Kai Bango’ is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.”

He added that “the troops of Operation ‘Tura Ta Kai Bango’ are highly commended for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts. They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded.”

Onyeuko said, “The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.”