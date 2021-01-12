Oyedepo’s son outlaws tithe, says ‘offer what you can afford’

In a very surprising move, diametrically opposed to his father’s view on paying 10% as offering, Isaac Oyedepo, son of David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, has said Christians should give only what they can afford as offering.

He urged them not to allow any pastor make them give more than they are able.

He said this in a sermon posted on YouTube, quoting Deuteronomy 16:17 from the Bible.

“Don’t allow any pastor taking offering make you give more than you’re able. Anytime I take offering, it is one scripture. You know why? Even if you take 10 it won’t change what I’m able to do,” he said.

“Every man shall give as he is able, not as he is compelled.”