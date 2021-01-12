Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Oyedepo’s son outlaws tithe, says ‘offer what you can afford’

Younews Ng January 12, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 79 Views

In a very surprising move,  diametrically opposed to his father’s view on paying 10% as offering, Isaac Oyedepo, son of David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, has said Christians should give only what they can afford as offering.

He urged them not to allow any pastor make them give more than they are able.

He said this in a sermon posted on YouTube, quoting Deuteronomy 16:17 from the Bible.

“Don’t allow any pastor taking offering make you give more than you’re able. Anytime I take offering, it is one scripture. You know why? Even if you take 10 it won’t change what I’m able to do,” he said.

“Every man shall give as he is able, not as he is compelled.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Operation Tura Takai Bango: Military kills 28 terrorists in Yobe

No fewer than 28 suspected Boko Haram terrorists who invaded Gujba town in Yobe state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.