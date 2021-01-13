Amotekun takes off in Ogun with 100 patrol vehicles, 200 motorcycles

The Ogun State Government has said that the full operation of the South West Security Outfit, codenamed Amotekun, will ensure that lives and property in the state, particularly in remote areas, are secured.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, said this when he featured in a live television programme in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Salisu said the Amotekun corps will fortify the existing security architecture in the state against criminals.

He said the state would not fold its arms and watch criminals operate freely, saying ‘’the days of criminals are numbered.”

The Chief of Staff announced the appointment of former Commissioner of Police, David Ajibola Akinremi, as the Commandant of the security outfit in the state.

Speaking further, Salisu said the state had procured 100 patrol vehicles, 200 motorcycles and communication gadgets to enhance its operations, adding that Amotekun will have formations in all the 20 local government areas of Ogun State