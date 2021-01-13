Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Behold!..List of 95 ambassador designates

Younews Ng January 13, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 67 Views

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the posting, which was approved yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari, comprised the 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

“With this development, the process of requesting Agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced”, the statement read in part.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed that there will be an induction course for the Ambassador-Designates and their spouses on a date to be announced shortly.

“The exercise is to prepare and facilitate the movement of the Envoys to their respective Missions.

“The countries of the assignment were however not made available by the ministry.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Heavy Knocks for Keyamo over ‘Cutlass & wheelbarrow’ empowerment

Festus Keyamo Minister of State for Labour and Employment has launched Special Public Works Programme ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.