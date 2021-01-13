Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Bisi Olatilo is alive !, Bolu Akin-Olugbade dies of COVID-19

Younews Ng January 13, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 96 Views

Sad news reared its  ugly head  this evening, with social media abuzz with tales about death of Bisi Olatilo and Bolu Akin-Olugbade-

“it’s good night. COVID-19 is real. Be circumspect. Observe all precautions.” The post by Lanre Odukoya said on facebook page.

YOU NEWS checks however revealed that Bolu Akin Olugbade is gone,  while ace broadcaster, Bisi Olatilo is alive,  though battling minor health challenges..

Multiple award winner and veteran Broadcaster Chief Bisi Olatilo is not dead.

The rumour has been spreading on social media that the Igbajo High Chief and Chairman of BOS Communications died today.

YOU NEWS can confirm that the broadcaster is alive !

But Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aare Boluwatife Akin-Olugbade, has died.

He died today January 13 after battling with COVID19 complications.

A native of Owu kingdom in Ogun state, late Akin-Olugbade was described as one of the world’s biggest Rolls-Royce collector. He was so obsessed with the brand that he had 10 Rolls Royce which has his customized plate numbers- ‘BOLU 1, 2, 3, 4, 5…”

He was 64 years old.

Late Akin-Olugbade attended Corona School, Yaba; King’s College, Lagos; London University; University of California (master’s in Law); and Cambridge University where he got his doctorate specialising in Company Law. His business interests cut across law, property development, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maritime and offshore services, investment banking, etc.

 

