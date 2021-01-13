Breaking: Gunmen kidnap lecturer in Rivers

A lecturer in Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State, James Finwe, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that Finwe was whisked away on Tuesday evening from his residence at Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) of Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Prince Psudo Wiwo, confirmed the incident.

Wiwo said: “The news of the kidnap of James Finwe came to us as a shock. As a union, we are calling on the security agencies to rescue our colleagues.

“The abductors are also advised to release Finwe unconditionally without further delay. The union will not accept any kidnapping of any of our members even after the release of Finwe.

“If wait for a while and he is not released unconditionally, we will stage a peaceful protest.”