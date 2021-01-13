BREAKING: Passengers stranded as commercial drivers protest alleged extortion by Officials of Lagos State Task Force

Commercial drivers on Wednesday protested against alleged extortion by officials of the Lagos State task force.

The protest left many passengers stranded along the Agege-Ogba-Berger axis of Lagos.

As of 12.14 pm, gridlock had begun to pile up along the route with many passengers trekking long distances.

Some of the drivers held weapons in a bid to resist further arrests.

They also attacked their colleagues who attempted to convey passengers and dislodge others.

The protesters barricaded the road at the popular Omole junction.

One of the drivers, David, revealed that he was made to pay N20, 000 by the task force officials.

“I was in the park when they arrested me. I was buying sachet water and I suddenly found some of them (task force officials) in my vehicle. I asked them what my offence was but they only said I have been arrested. I eventually paid N20,000 before I was freed,” he added.

Another protester lamented that some task force officials were making it difficult for them to recoup their investment in the transportation business.

He said, “They said we should not drive Okada (motorcycle) again, we bought Keke Napep (tricycle). They banned that again and we bought minibusses. They still collect money from us as if we are operating illegally.

“We are tired of being treated like criminals. We cannot continue to pay illegal fees again. Anytime they stop you, they start to demand N20,000. This is unfair.”

When contacted on the telephone, the spokesman for the Lagos State Task Force, Mr Taofeek Adebayo, denied the allegation that the commercial drivers were being extorted.

He said, “The fact remains that their protest will not stop the agency from carrying out its statutory functions in enforcing the Lagos State Transport Reform.

“Since the #EndSARS protest, most of the commercial drivers have been driving with impunity across the state. They follow one way, allow passengers to alight at an undesignated bus stop. No responsible government will allow this kind of thing to continue.

“The enforcement will continue irrespective of their protest. Nobody would have arrested them if they committed no crime. We only impound vehicles of offenders.

“It is high time we separated the operatives of the task force from other enforcement officers. Those arrested by the task force, we charge them to mobile court. It is the court that stipulates your fine. Those extorting them are not our officials. There is no room for cash payment in Lagos State task force.”