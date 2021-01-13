Debunked : Orisabunmi’s death and that of his family members not link to Covid

FAMILY TRAGEDY

Veteran Yoruba Actress , Orishabunmi, her elder brother and younger sister all fell ill and died days apart.

But the stories making rounds about Covid 19 being the cause of their death has been debunked.

The elder brother to late Nollywood actress, Folakemi Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, has dispelled the rumour going around that his father and his siblings died of COVID-19 complications.

Tunde Onishola, son to late Kwara Falcons Basketball Club Technical Director, Steve Onishola, said this on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said the multiple deaths were “just a coincidence”.

Onishola, who is also nephew to the actress, said neither his father, Steve; Orisabunmi; and his younger sister, Janet Ademola, died of COVID-19 related circumstance.

Onishola died in Ilorin on January 7, barely 24 hours after his younger sister, Orisabunmi.

Aremu’s junior sister, Janet Ademola, also died on January 9.

Onishola said: “It is not true that my father, late Nollywood actress, Orisabunmi, and their younger sister, Janet Onishola, died of COVID-19 complications.

“My dad has been on admission since last year and he was diagnosed for another thing entirely.

“It has nothing to do with COVID-19 at all.

“Basketballers are aware, they came visiting, I was with him for a month at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, taking care of him.

“Leave them to be saying their rubbish.

“How many people will I explain this to?

“Do you know where those things have gotten to?”

Onishola revealed that the younger sister (Janet), who died a few days ago, has been managing blood pressure for long and that there is a limit to what a woman can take.

“I think the shock was too strong for her, she has been managing BP for long,” he said.

Onishola said he has taken solace in the fact that his father lived a worthy life because he was able to touch many lives within the basketball circle and outside it.