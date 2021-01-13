Gov. Diri removes BBNaija housemate, Nengi, names Blessing Eradiri as Face of Bayelsa Girl Child

The Governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri, has on Monday, January 11, 2021, announced Ebizi Blessing Eradiri, as New Face of Bayelsa Girl Child.

Eradiri is a Bayelsa Double First Class Law Graduate and currently serves as an Associate at Templars, a top tier law firm in Lagos.

The Governor also awarded Eradiri an automatic Scholarship up to PhD and automatic employment as a lecturer in Faculty of Law, Niger Delta University.

Eradiri is a double First Class Lawyer – the first female from her University to have a First Class Honours in Law, and she graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average in the history of her Faculty. She is also the first from her University to obtain a First Class Honours at the Nigerian Law School.

The Governor Douye Diri had on November 19, 2020 been urged to honour Bayelsa-born First Class Law Graduate, Miss Ebizi Blessing Eradiri who has not only made Bayelsans proud but the entire Izon nation on her excellent performance at the Niger Delta University and the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

Governor Diri was urged to take a bold step to correct his earlier mistake of honouring BBNaija third position winner, Nengi as a role model to Bayelsa youths, said the right person to be honoured and awarded as a ‘Role Model’ to Bayelsa youths, to emulate is Miss Ebizi Blessing Eradiri Esq, who has distinguished herself before men and women, and she has also written her name in the Guinness Book of records. Some of Miss Ebizi Blessing Eradiri Awards includes:

1) Pioneer Double First Class Lawyer Prize, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, 2020

2)Overall Best Graduand, 2016/2017 Academic Session, Niger Delta University.

3)Best Graduating Law Student, 2016/2017 Academic Session, Faculty of Law, Niger Delta University.

4)Customary Court of Appeal, Bayelsa State Prize for Best Graduand in Faculty of Law, 2016/2017 Academic

Session, Niger Delta University.