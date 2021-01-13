Heavy Knocks for Keyamo over ‘Cutlass & wheelbarrow’ empowerment

Festus Keyamo Minister of State for Labour and Employment has launched Special Public Works Programme (774,000) jobs ( Cutlass and wheelbarrow) in his Local Government Area (Uvwie LGA).

And many are wondering how the public works initiative like grass cutting, cleaning of gutters done now will ensure our teeming youths who are largely unemployed will be engaged and become productive.

Moreso this grass cutting will it not be revisited again or it means after the grass cutting exercise, the grass will never grow again in Nigeria.

A public issue analyst said ” I am shocked and alarmed that the sum of N52B peddled to be spent in the next 3 months to execute this project in a time the country is reeling under severe recession and global pandemic of Covid-19 affecting our country forex receipts is not actually misplaced

“Lets crunch figures, N52B divided into all the 774 LGA’s is N67M (approx) to each of the 774 LGA’s for 3 months.

Imagine N67M allocated to Credit and Thrift Cooperative Societies in Ijebu Igbo my hometown headquarter of Ijebu North LGA as Revolving Loan for market women, artisans and farmers and check what the multiplier effect will be after 90 days compared to this initiative.

“We need to understand if the Honourable Minister who is also about my age and if he is an entrepreneur, and he has N52B in his kitty, will he for any reason use that fund to execute this project or find a way to multiply the fund and also use it in reflating an ailing enterprise. Just curious because I find the whole initiative extremely shocking

Another said on social media. “The level at which the government jokes with us is alarming. I can’t begin to wonder the kind of people at the helm of affairs if this is the kind of empowerments they roll out. It is sickening….

“Oh God! When will Nigeria get out of this wickedness from our so-called leaders, for how long will Nigerian continue to be enslaved by their looters called leaders? Where did we got it wrong .”