IGP redeploys 21 police commissioners…names & posts

Younews Ng January 13, 2021 Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 4 Views

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of 21 Commissioners of Police to new commands and formations.

A statement on Tuesday, by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, said the redeployments were with immediate effect.

Those affected include CP Adeleke Bode who was posted to Kebbi State; Philip Maku (Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja); Ali Aji (Sokoto); Ohikere Idris (Armament, FHQ, Abuja); Daniel Sokari-Pedro (Commandant, Police College, Ikeja) and John Amadi (Port Authority Western, Lagos).

Others are Ngozi Onadeko (Oyo); Mohammed Aliyu (Enugu); Haladu Musa (Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja); Sikiru Akande (Cross River); Aliyu Garba (Ebonyi); Abubakar Bature (Airport command); Yusuf Ahmed (Department of Operations, FHQ); Aliyu Alhaji (Adamawa); and Frank Mba (Force Public Relations) and others

