Ndubuisi Kanu dies of Covid, 3.00 a. m, using Oxygen in Lagos

War horse Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu has been felled by COVID 19

Former Military Governor of Imo and Lagos states, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (Rtd)’ s death

started circulating in Isuikwuato circles this morning of Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Kanu, a native of Isuikwuato in Abia State, is a celebrated son of the local government area and one of those whose distinguishing military career made Isuikwuato to be known as the Langtang of the East

A source close to the family confirmed to that he died in Lagos today at 3am.

“Good morning. I just received information about the death of Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, probably early this morning. He was home during the Christmas season for the introduction ceremony of his daughter who was getting married to a man (both of them from abroad).

Had mild cough then and his condition deteriorated suddenly. Had to quickly fly back to Lagos where Covid-19 infection was diagnosed. He had been on intensive care with oxygen.“

Rear Admiral Kanu was an accomplished military officer having had a successful tenure in the Nigerian Naval Command. A graduate of National Defence Academy, India, he served in various leadership positions both in core naval postings and in special assignments. He was a Member of the Supreme Military Council (1975 – 1976), first Military Governor of Imo State (1976 – 1977), Military Governor of Lagos State (1977 – 1978), Member of the Supreme Military Council (1978 –1979), Member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council, AFRC (1986 – 1989), Member of Special Committee on Review of the Report of the Political Bureau (1988) and Chairman of Special AFRC Committee on Creation of Local Governments. He retired honourably in October 1990 and is presently a Maritime Consultant.

In retirement, the first class graduate of Sandhurst Military Institute in UK, was running a successful shipping and maritime company called RAGNK Ltd, with head office in Victoria Island Lagos.

At one point, he was a Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, among other private sector institutions.