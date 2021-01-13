NECO 2020 SSCE results is out, blacklists 24 supervisors

The National Examinations Council has released the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination results.

This was disclosed by the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma while speaking at the NECO headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

The registrar said four schools in Adamawa State, two each in Kaduna, Katsina and Niger States as well as one each in Taraba State the FCT were derecognised by the Council for engaging in mass cheating.

He said the Council also blacklisted 24 supervisors who engaged in aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboards.e

Obioma thanked all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protests in 2020.

He said, “You will recall that the first case of Covid-19 in Nigeria was reported in February 2020, in Ogun State and since then a new norm has been introduced in the scheme of things. This new norm has altered not only our way of life but also affected our schedule of activities. For instance, our 2020 SSCE (I) would have been written from 28th May 2020 to 10th July 2020.

“However, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Examination was rescheduled to hold from Monday 5th October 2020 to Wednesday 18th November 2020. It is rather unfortunate to note that barely two weeks into the commencement of the Examinations, the EndSARS protests erupted across some states in the country leading to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some State Governments in order to safeguard lives and property, thus truncating the process of examinations once more.

“For the security of personnel and materials, the examinations were suspended nationwide pending when normalcy returned. On return of normalcy, the examinations that were initially scheduled to end on Wednesday, 18th November 2020 continued till 28th of November 2020.”

For the candidates who missed some papers due to the EndSARS protests in their state, Obioma said the Council has made arrangements for them to sit for the papers.

He said, “We wish to inform the general public that the Council has made special arrangements for those candidates who missed some papers due to the EndSARS protests in those states. The affected candidates will now sit for those papers missed during the forthcoming 2020 SSCE (External) scheduled from Monday 1st February 2021 to Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

“These special arrangements will be at no extra cost to these candidates. Upon the release of the 2020 SSCE Internal results, those of the affected candidates will be pending for the papers missed and would be subsequently updated after the supplementary examination results are released.”

The Registrar said the number of candidates that registered for the examination was 1,221,447; 665,830 males and 555,617 females.

He said only 1,209,992 candidates turned up to sit for the examination.

He said the number of candidates who made five Credits and above including English Language and Mathematics was 894,101 representing 73.89%. When compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787, the result shows an increase of 2.3%.