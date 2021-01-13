Ogun gov insists: Schools resume January 18

The Ogun State Government has announced Monday, 18th January, 2021, the official resumption date for the second term of 2020/2021 academic session.

According to the Ogun State School Calendar for 2020/2021 Academic Year, second term commences on Monday, January 18, 2021.

As usual, there will be a two-day mid-term break from Thursday, February 11, 2021 and Friday, February 12, 2021. The 2nd term academic activities will officially end on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The final (third) term of the session will resume on Monday, April 19, 2021 while the mid-term holiday will come up on Thursday, May 27, 2021 and Friday, May 28, 2021.

Third term/the session will be rounded up on Friday July 16, 2021, giving way for the long vacation before the commencement of the 2021/2022 session on Monday, September 6, 2021.