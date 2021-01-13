BREAKING: UNILAG resumes Jan 25, as other varsities pick dates

The authorities of the University of Lagos have approved January 25 as the resumption date for academic activities.

Head of the Media Unit of the university, Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye, said the institution would commence online classes on the announced date due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The Federal Government had approved January 18 for schools to reopen across the country.

But branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities had said that varsities were not ready for reopening.

When contacted, Vice Chancellors of some state and federal universities said they were ready to reopen their institutions as directed by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the University of Ilorin and some universities have started online lectures.

The management of the University of Benin announced that the institution would resume on January 30.

Also, the Senate of Bayero University Kano, on Monday, approved the commencement of a new academic session on January 18, 2021, while the second semester would commence on May 3, 2021.

The Senate of Ekiti State University had also announced that the institution would resume online academic activities from January 18.