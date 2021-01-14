Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Bayelsa Govt clears controversy over Face of Bayelsa Girl Child, b/w Nengi & Eradiri

The Bayelsa state government has reacted to the confusion that emerged after Bayelsa-born First Class Law Graduate, Miss Eradiri was announced as the face of the Bayelsa Girl Child.

In a statement, the state government revealed that the reality TV star and Miss Eradiri are to work together to inspire the girl child in Bayelsa state.

After the announcement of Miss Eradiri, as the face of Bayelsa Girl Child, many had believed it was a replacement. However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa state governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a chat with BBC Pidgin, said Nengi has not been removed or replaced.

He said; “Nengi is from the entertainment sector and as such she can function perfectly there. While Miss Eradiri will function in the education sector. This is for them to inspire and encourage young women from the state. It is wrong for people to speculate and politicise everything.”

