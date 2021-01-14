BREAKING! Trump is First President In US History To Be Impeached Twice

One week before Trump is to leave office, a total of 232 lawmakers, including 10 Republicans who broke with the president, voted to impeach the defiant Republican leader for high crimes and misdemeanours on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

So, as it stands Donald J Trump, the one term 45th President of the United States of America, has finally been impeached by the House of Representatives in Washington DC.

He broke the negative record to become the first US President to be impeached twice. He was charged with insurrection, inspiring the mob attack on the Capitol in a joint session of Congress working on the certification of President elect Joe Biden and Vice-president elect Kamala Harris.

The results will now go to the Senate for a formal trial, in the last week of Trump’s presidency. Whenever the Senate concludes it’s job, with Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell and GOP backing, Trump will be eased out of the Republican party and it’s power structure.

U.S. house of Reps has reached enough votes to impeach Mr President:

Democrats 221

Republican 197.

Total votes..231-197