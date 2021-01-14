Days After AIG Omololu Bishi’s Death, Wives Fight Dirty

Few days, in fact, less than a week, after the death of newly promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Omololu Bishi, fight beyond compare is manifesting

Leading the war front according to sources is Funlola, the deceased former wife who gave him four kids.

Shortly after the burial of Omololu in Lagos, Funlola and her eldest daughter Kafilat stormed Abuja official residence to pack all his belongings in a desperate manner. An eyewitness told this medium that the house was broke into without caution because they were escorted by the deceased’s orderly identified as Amos

Apart from documents and personal effects carted away, they equally drove away two SUVs(2018 Trumpchi and Toyota 4runner)

On the other side of the story are the family members and the second wife who he married in an elaborate wedding in Abia state few years ago.

Omololu and Nnena during traditional wedding

The lady is identified as Nnena who bore him a daughter four years ago.

Funlola who’s a drink dealer in Lagos is allegedly boasting and warning family members to stay clear of her way to handle things as she desires.

Nnena, a lawyer is said to have gone into traditional widowhood rites.

Bishi passed away weeks after promotion to the rank of AIG after he suffered stroke on Christmas day.

He was former Commissioner of Police, Benue State, and later the CP in charge of Armament.

