Dr Doyin Okupe x-rays why Covid 19 kills the richer ones more than poor people

A medical doctor, who survived Covid 19, last year ,Chief Adedoyin Ajibike Doyin Okupe, (a former Special Assistant to Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan) has revealed after empherical study, why ordinary folks seem to be less affected by covid 19 !

Born 22 March 1952 and better known as Dr. Doyin Okupe, is a Nigerian physician and politician, he posits :

“Whenever my drivers, house helps and security come back from their leave at home, I always asked them the state of things in their villages. Up till today in the last 1year, none has come back with any news of deaths or serious illnesses requiring hospitalization in their homes or surroundings.

I visited the SABO market in Sagamu and the tomato market at toll gate in ogere. I questioned many traders if any stall or store owners have been missing, or did not come to the market or have actually died. Responses were always negative.

So clearly the prevalence of noticeable infection with covid 19 is less among the lower class and fatalities appear to be higher among the upper class. However, It is necessary to make some adjustment for the fact that deaths among the elite class readily get media attention than those of regular folks.

Melinda gates prediction failed woefully because there was no way she could have foreseen this demographic prevalence factor in the spread of covid19.

The overall infectivity and fatalities in Africa are disproportionately much lower than the rest of the World!!!

*WHAT IS THE MAGIC HERE*?

Simply put, the magic is SUNLIGHT.

People who are daily exposed to sunlight are able to convert some chemicals in their skins to vitamin D, especially D3. Scientists have incontrovertible evidence that Vitamin D seriously boosts human immunity and actually have the capacity to prevent respiratory and lung diseases.

In the case of Covid19, vitamin D3 can prevent infection in some people and in others who still get infected, it decreases the severity of the infection and recovery rate is far better.

Recently a petition signed by 120 physicians spread across the globe, (I have a copy) has been sent to world leaders and governments to treat vitamin D deficiency common in Europe and Americas, who have effective sunlight for just a few months in a year and hence have large numbers of the populace suffering from vitamins deficiency leading to high rates of susceptibility to covid19 infections and deaths.

Many of us elites in Africa are also vitamin D deficient and this makes us ready targets for covid19 infections also. This is because we are hardly in the sun all year round.

Yet a 30 mins lounge daily in the bright sunlight gives one about 20,000 IU of vitamin D in our blood. This figure is much much higher than our daily requirement of which is about 4000 IU of vitamin D.

This is why young people, students, hawkers, traders and many who toil daily under the Sun have a very high immunity against covid19.

So my dear elders, VIPs and Ogas please walk leisurely or lounge in the sun for 20 to 30 mins daily, and with your face masks always on public and observing normal covid protocols, with daily supplications to the Almighty, you will place a Ban on covid 19 from affecting you and your household.

And one his pals added :

“How many VIPs and the so called OGAs can walk in the day time without their security aides that will not be molested.

I am yet to see people in the this categories that openly identifies with the down trodden masses.

So many of them build their residences in form of palaces and mansions in highly fortified Government Reservation areas and housing estate.

Many people of this categories when they assume the position of power and authorities are no longer accessible because they have now become small gods that needs to be worship.

They are no longer involved in any stressful life activities. They live in air conditioned environment with no opportunity to experience the other bad side of life.

This is why COVID 19 will continue to assumed the sickness of the rich because the incidence of fatality is prevalent among the high and mighty.

A tomato or meat seller who stays the better of the day to obtain their livelihood are more immuned to this pandemic.

The only thing that kills faster is any attempt of another lockdown. This is because 90% of the populace go out to Hussle for thier daily bread on daily basis.

While I humbly wish to advice every one to observe the COVID 19 Protocols because it is real, I also wish to advise the VIPs and the OGAs to be good to their people in their respective domains so that you may not necessarily be surrounded by your numerous security details for you to enjoy free sunlight without the fear of being molested or kidnapped.”