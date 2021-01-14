Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Foremost journalist,  Folakemi Alonge is dead, Osun Commiserates

January 14, 2021

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the government of the State of Osun have commiserated with the Osun State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists on the untimely death of one of its officers, Mrs Folakemi Alonge.

According to a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode , Alonge worked until her death in the News Department of the Osun Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) where she gave a good account of herself as a true professional.

“This is indeed another sad loss to the state in general and particularly to the media community in Osun . The deceased was a devoted practitioner who contributed her quota as a member of the fourth estate of the realm. She will be remembered for her accomplishments as a member of that distinguished order, in her lifetime.

The government once more registers its sincere condolences to her immediate family , the OSBC family and the Osun State Chapter of the NUJ. We pray that God will still the storm ravaging our nation snd grant Mrs Alonge sweet repose in His bosom.

Signed:

Funke Egbemode

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation,
State of Osun

