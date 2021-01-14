Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo to Serve as Counsel in Biden’s White House

President elect Joe Biden has appointed Funmi Olorunnipa-Badejo to serve associate counsel in the incoming administration. She served as ethics counsel in the same office toward the end of the Obama administration. She currently works for Democrats on the House committee with oversight over the government’s coronavirus response.
She is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law, Harvard University, and the University of Florida.
Her prior government service includes working as Counsel for Policy to the Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. In this role, Olorunnipa Badejo coordinated the Division’s response to congressional oversight as well as regulatory and policy proposals. She also served as Ethics Counsel in the White House Counsel’s Office and as an Attorney Advisor at the Administrative Conference of the United States. Olorunnipa Badejo began her legal career as an associate with the law firm of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP and most recently served as Counsel at Palantir Technologies Inc.
Olorunnipa graduated with honors from the University of Florida, where she received a Bachelors in Political Science and a Bachelors in Public Relations and was inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame.

