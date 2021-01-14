Hacker Hacks Access Bank’s Data, Gain Access To Customers’ Personal details

Chris Ihebuzor is now before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for alleged stealing, cyber stalking and demanding money with written threats from Access bank Plc.

He was docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a 6-count charge bothering on stealing, unauthorized access and modification of computer materials.

According to the EFCC prosecutor, Franklin Ofoma, the defendant committed the alleged offence sometime in August, 2020 in Lagos.

The offence is in violation of Sections 278(1) & (2), 285 (1), 300, 385 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

According to the prosecutor, Ihebuzor, with intent to defraud, had in his possession Access bank Public Liability Company’s document, containing phone numbers, bank accounts and Biometric Verification Numbers, BVN, of Access bank customers.

He allegedly with intent to extort money from Access bank Plc, sent an electronic mail to the management of Access bank Plc demanding money from them.

The EFCC alleged further that the defendant, with intent to defraud, had unauthorized access to computer materials of Access bank Plc customers public data and caused unauthorised modifications of the bank’s public liability.

It was also alleged that the defendant had unauthorized access to Access bank PLC customer’s public data, with intent to facilitate and extort money from Access bank Plc.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was subsequently released on bail.

Justice O. O. Afadipe, said that based on the submissions of Counsels, it shows that the defendant is eligible to bail and he is not a flight risk.

He released him on bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and one of the sureties must be a blood relation.

The matter was adjourned till January 27, 2021 for possible trial.