How firm can link SIMs with NIN, by NCC

January 14, 2021

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Wednesday advised corporate organsisation such as churches, mosques, and business organisations not to fret over ongoing efforts to sync subscriber identity modules (SIMs) with the National Identity Number (NIN) usually issued after capturing the data of persons into the National Identity Databse (NIDB) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NCC, Prof Garba Dambatta, advised such organisations and groups to apply for what he described as unique NIN from NIMC.

“Corporate organisations should apply for a NIN under which all their lines will be captured. It will be a ‘unique” NIN similar to the one for individuals with multiple lines,” the EVC explained in response to a text message on Wednesday.

The Federal Government had in the middle of last month, given mobile network operators (MNOs) and subscribers two weeks to link their SIMs with NIN. The government ordered that SIMs not linked should be deactivated while MNOs not cooperating risked operating licence withdrawal. The two weeks ended December 30.

Due to wide condemnation, the timeline was extended by three weeks for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19 and six weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021.

Subscribers on Wednesday continued to flood Lagos NIMC head office in Alausa in desperate attempt not to get their SIMs deactivated

