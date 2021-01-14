Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Inspector dies inside Police College examination hall

January 14, 2021

As Force mourns the death of newly promoted Assistant-Inspector-General of Police, Omololu Bishi,
Ogun Command has announced the death of a Police Inspector, Frank Omorudion, who died in an examination hall at the Ikeja Police College.

While police were mourning Bishi, the news of the death of Omorudion filtered into town.

He died on Monday.
He was said to have collapsed in the examination hall at Ikeja Police College, where he was writing his confirmation examination with his colleagues.

He was rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

The remains of the 39-year-old Inspector have been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Mortuary, Yaba.

Omorudion, who was from Edo State, was attached to Area H Ogudu Police Command, Lagos State before his death.

Speaking on the death of Inspector Omorudion, Adejobi stated: “The Inspector collapsed while writing his confirmation exam at the police college Ikeja on Monday.

