Lagos has highest figure again, as COVID-19 cases increase

Younews Ng January 14, 2021

Nigeria is witnessing a rise in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases.

Tuesday had recorded 1,270 new cases of COVID-19.

However, going by the data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 1,398 new cases of COVID-19.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, still topped the states with new cases with 542.

Following it was the Federal Capital Territory with 131 cases, Oyo-120, Rivers-113, Plateau-111, Kaduna-71, Kwara-71, Akwa Ibom-34, Sokoto-31, Benue-28, Ogun-27, Kano-26, Kebbi-17, Osun-12, Nasarawa-11, Delta-10 and Gombe-10.

Others were Bayelsa-9, Borno-9, Edo-8, Ekiti-3, Jigawa-2 and Katsina-2.

