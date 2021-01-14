Wife divorces hubby over ‘too much demand for sex , even during menstruation cycle’

An housewife in Jos, Nigeria has free herself from unrestrained, all-the-time sexual intercourse with her hubby.

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama on Wednesday dissolved the two-year-old marriage between Shamsiya Isa and her husband, Rabiu Ibrahim, over irreconcilable differences.

The presiding judge, Lawal Suleiman, in granting Shamsiya’s request for an end to the marriage, ordered the estranged couple to go their separate ways.

Suleiman, however, ordered the petitioner to refund the N25,000 dowry paid by Ibrahim.

The judge ordered that the respondent should pay a monthly allowance to the petitioner for the upkeep of the daughter, warning that violating the order would amount to contempt and shall be treated with the appropriate sanctions.

Earlier, Shamsiya had pleaded with the court to dissolve her marriage to Ibrahim, a business man, who she accused of excessive demand for sex “even during my monthly menstrual flow”.

“His demand for sex is too much. I can’t continue with this marriage,” she told the court.