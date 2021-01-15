Buhari, Osinbajo, others lay wreaths to honour fallen heroes

The President,Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, led top government officials and members of the diplomatic corps to honour the nation’s fallen heroes.

The event was the traditional laying of wreath marking the end of activities in the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day which started with the launching of the remembrance emblem last year.

Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammadu, led the nation’s security chiefs to lay wreath in honour of the fallen heroes.

The solemn event was held at the National Arcade, opposite Eagles Square, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

Apart from the laying of wreath, the event featured special prayer sessions for living and fallen heroes; a minute silence in honour of fallen heroes; gun salute; release of pigeons to represent peace and signing of the anniversary register among others.

Ahead of the event, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had on Thursday released a document titled “Security checklist, as Nigeria marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day, by Presidency” in which he flaunted the present regime’s achievements in the area of security.

Adesina had said the remembrance programme offered the opportunity “to chronicle current landmark achievements by our military in tackling security challenges in the land, towards fulfilling the constitutional requirement of government guaranteeing the protection of lives and property.”