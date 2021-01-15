COVID-19 Update: Osun records 39 new cases

A total of 1,479 people have tested positive to Covid-19 in Nigeria, according to daily update of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.

The 1479 new cases were reported from 25 states, including Osun which recorded 39 confirmed cases, accounting for 2.6 percent of the nation’s total for the day.

Other states include: Lagos (697), FCT (201), Nasarawa (80), Plateau (74), Rivers (62), Edo (46), Adamawa (43), Akwa Ibom (35), Delta (31), Anambra (27), Oyo (24), Kano (21), Abia (19), Enugu (19), Ogun (18), Sokoto (12), Bauchi (7), Taraba (7), Ekiti (4), Gombe (4), Imo (4), Bayelsa (2), Jigawa (2), and Zamfara (1).

Meanwhile, the NCDC has activated a shortcode number – “6232”, to manage public enquiries on COVID-19 & other infectious diseases.