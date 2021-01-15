Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

COVID-19 Update: Osun records 39 new cases

Younews Ng January 15, 2021

A total of 1,479 people have tested positive to Covid-19 in Nigeria, according to daily update of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.

The 1479 new cases were reported from 25 states, including Osun which recorded 39 confirmed cases, accounting for 2.6 percent of the nation’s total for the day.

Other states include: Lagos (697), FCT (201), Nasarawa (80), Plateau (74), Rivers (62), Edo (46), Adamawa (43), Akwa Ibom (35), Delta (31), Anambra (27), Oyo (24), Kano (21), Abia (19), Enugu (19), Ogun (18), Sokoto (12), Bauchi (7), Taraba (7), Ekiti (4), Gombe (4), Imo (4), Bayelsa (2), Jigawa (2), and Zamfara (1).

Meanwhile, the NCDC has activated a shortcode number – “6232”, to manage public enquiries on COVID-19 & other infectious diseases.

