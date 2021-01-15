Lagos college of medicine shut as students, officials contract COVID-19

Authority has closed the Lagos State University College of Medicine,Ikeja campus, after some students and officials tested positive for COVID-19.

There was panic after three of the students tested positive for COVID-19.

Head, Centre for Information, Press and Public relations of the Lagos State University, Ademola Adekoya, also confirmed the development.

In a statement titled ‘Lagos State University College of Medicine close hostel as three students test positive for COVID-19’, Adekoya said the affected students are in isolation.

Part of the statement read, “The Management of Lagos State University wishes to inform staff, students and the general public that three students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine have tested positive for Covid-19 leading the College to immediately close down all her hostel facilities.

In addition, stakeholders are also informed that roommates of the three students who tested positive and their associates are being tested;

“The College already isolated the affected three students and has commenced contact tracing of all affected students;

“The hostel facilities were immediately closed for decontamination upon confirmation of the status of the affected students;

“All students of the College have been advised to proceed home to self-isolate for the next 14 days from where their health status will be monitored by the College. Phone numbers/contacts of all students are already obtained to that effect;

“Any students showing symptoms at home are to contact the College through dedicated lines for necessary assistance/treatment;

“Meanwhile, the College has handed treatment packs to all three who tested positive;

“The College is also providing psychological support to the three students who tested positive and their roommates.

“Parents, guardians and the general public are assured that the safety of all staff and students is of top priority and the Lagos State University as a whole will continue to enforce compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all within her campuses.

“Management also again enjoins all students, staff and the general public to take personal responsibility and continue to observe Covid-19 guidelines as the virus is real and deadly.