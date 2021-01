Nigeria Police lose second AIG within 3 days

Yunana Babas, an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police is dead.

Babas was in charge of Zone 8.

He passed away three days after the death of another AIG, Omololu Bishi.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, reacted to his death Thursday night.

He commiserated with the police authorities over “the sudden death”.

AbdulRahman described Babas as a perfect gentlemen and a dedicated officer.