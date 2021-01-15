Nigeria’s inflation soars to 15.75%, highest since 2017

The inflation rate in Nigeria jumped in December to its highest level in more than three years, data released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Inflation stood at 15.75 per cent in December, compared with 14.89 per cent in November, marking the 16th straight month of increases.

The consumer inflation rate in December was the highest since November 2017, when it stood at 15.90 per cent.

The NBS said the composite food index rose by 19.56 per cent in December from 18.30 percent in November.

“This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam, and other tubers, meat, fruits, vegetable, fish and oils, and fats,” it added.

YOU NEWS gathered that the continued rise in the general price level is driven largely by forex rationing, output and productivity constraints, higher logistics and distribution costs,” they said.

The analysts noted that consumer disposable income had been negatively affected by the hike in electricity tariffs, general reductions in subsidies, and improved tax mobilisation.