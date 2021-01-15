(Opinion) : Big Lessons from US reactions to bloody protest at the capitol hill.

Hope we are all seeing how American corporations are protecting their country, even at the expense of free speech?

Hope we can all see how human right of free speech is being trampled upon for national security?

President Trump was banned on twitter and facebook yesterday. He moved to Parler, another communications app, and overnight , the Parler app had over 2.4 Million users downloading it.

This morning, Google removed The Parler app from Google play store.

All of this, just because of a peaceful protest that turned bloody at the capitol hill.

When the EndSars Insurrection happened in Nigeria, Jack Dorset of twitter was helping to escalate the violence through his tweets and bitcoin support.

Now that a similar issue is happening in the US, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and even Google are shutting down ability of people to freely communicate.

Aja mọ ọmọ tiẹ fun l’ọmu, o mọ ọmọ t’ọya ki m’ọlẹ.

I have always maintained that the federal government of Nigeria, like her counterparts in America, China, india and Russia must develop the capacity to shut down the internet as a whole, or specific protocols and apps during unrests. It is a required capacity for emergency national security (abuse of the capacity is a different discussion, but it’s a capacity we must develop) .

American corporates are protecting their country from burning and i don’t blame them. Because ti idi ba bajẹ tan, t’onidi lo n da.

We must protect our country from burning always.

When next they tell you about freedom of speech in saner climes, tell them “in America, not even the president has it”.

@ Otunba Olufemi Fadairo