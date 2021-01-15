(Opinion): Everybody loves Ose Oyamendan

BY JAIYEOLA AJASA.

Everybody loves Ose Oyamedan and I hate that. I spent years cultivating a relationship with Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. I smuggled myself into Kirikiri Prison to interview the abami leniyan. He never one time called me by my name. I was always Femi’s friend to him. Then happened that day of Femi Kuti’s birthday in Ojodu. I went with Ose. Fela turned and saw us. A smile lit up his face. It was not because of me. Fela, like everybody loves Ose……..And I hate that.

Ose is a jolly good fellow and everybody knows that. He is love by all that know him. I do too. The fact of life is that for every year you turn older. I am already older. Aburo, may God continue to give you the strength and wisdom to surmount all the challenges life will throw at you. God in His infinite mercy will not wipe that signature smile off your face. On your birthday, I pray that your day is filled with joy and peace, and I give thanks to God for all that you bring to our lives with your work. On your birthday, I thank God that He made you. You have brought so much happiness, laughter, and wisdom our lives. That is why everybody loves Ose. Raising a glass in celebration of you, and sending many best wishes

May God bless you on your birthday, and always.