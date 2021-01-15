Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Security beef up ahead Biden inauguration, Washington on lockdown

Younews Ng January 15, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 61 Views

The center of Washington was on lockdown Thursday as more than 20,000 armed National Guard troops were being mobilized due to security concerns ahead of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

Washington Police Chief Robert Contee said the US capital was facing “a major security threat”, one week after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol to try to block Biden’s confirmation as election winner.

A day after Trump was impeached in Congress for allegedly supporting that attack, more barriers were being erected and razor wire laid Thursday as part of precautions ahead of the January 20 event.

Most of downtown Washington was off limits to traffic, with one journalist comparing it to Baghdad’s high-security “Green Zone.”

The Secret Service, in charge of security, was weighing a likely unprecedented shutdown of the entire National Mall, the grassy spread normally where hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate the inauguration of a new president.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Colleges withdraw honorary degrees award to Trump

Following the attack on the United States Capitol, several colleges have rescinded the honorary degrees ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.