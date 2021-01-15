UI cancels 2019/2020 session, notifies JAMB to delist, resumes Feb 22

The authorities of the University of Ibadan have cancelled its 2019/2020 academic session and renamed it 2020/2021.

It equally approved February 22, 2021, for the resumption of academic activities in the institution.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo,said that the institution’s senate met on Thursday.,where the decisions were taken.

“Academic activities will commence for those admitted for the renamed 2019/2020 on February 22, 2021,”

The Senate approved the recommendations by the varsity’s committee of provosts, deans, and directors who earlier met on Monday.

One of the approved recommendations is that the institution would not admit undergraduate students through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board for 2021/2022 session.

Part of the approved recommendations are, “The 2019/2020 academic session be cancelled and the new session now renamed 2020/2021 academic session. The proposed calendar for 2019/2020 be accordingly changed to 2020/2021.

“The University should notify JAMB not to list it in its brochure for 2021/2022 session as candidates who have already registered for UI 2020/2021 Post-UTME would be taken for that session (2021/2022).

“The decision to not admit undergraduates for the 2021/2022 session, however, exempts postgraduate students and direct entry students from affiliated institutions.

“It also excludes those seeking admission into the distance learning programme in its centres (DLC).

“However, affiliated institutions, distance learning centre and postgraduate college would be allowed to admit students for the 2021/2020 session.”