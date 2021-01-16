14 die, 9 others injured in Kogi auto crash

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Solomon Aghure, confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

He said that three vehicles – two trucks and a commercial bus – were involved in the accident which occurred in the evening of January 14.

He explained that the three vehicles were travelling on the same lane inwards Anyingba, when a truck suddenly hit the bus from behind, resulting in the multiple crash.

Aghure said that the bus, including the passengers got trapped between the two trucks, before his men arrived the scene for rescue operation, which lasted hours.

He lamented that 14 of the 23 persons involved in the accident died on the spot, while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

According to him, those that died included three female children, two male children, eight women and one man, adding that three men, one woman and five children, comprising two male children and three female children were lucky to have survived the accident with some injuries.

He said that those injured were taken to Holley Memorial Hospital, in Ochadamu for treatment, while the corpses of the deceaseds were deposited at the morgue of Grimard Hospital, Anyingba.

He attributed the cause of the accident to possible brake failure, but said further investigation will be carried out to determine the actual cause