Nigeria records 1,867 new cases, total now 107,345 of Covid

Nigeria, on Friday night, recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 tally after the country’s centre for disease control confirmed 1, 867 new cases in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre, which confirmed the new cases on its Twitter handle, said the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,413 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 107,345.

Meanwhile, 84,535 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (713), Plateau (273), FCT (199), Kaduna (117), Oyo (79), Enugu (58), Ondo (53), Kano (49), Sokoto (43), Ogun (37), Osun (37), Nasarawa (36), Rivers (28), and Benue (24).

Others are – Delta (24), Niger (24), Gombe (18), Edo (15), Taraba (12), Bayelsa (10), Ekiti (9), Borno (6), Zamfara (2), and Jigawa (1).

