Photos from Dimeji Bankole’s wedding, 2023 plans suspected

The wedding plan reported earlier by YOUNEWS held. ..and now the pictures as former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole tied the nuptial knot with Miss Aisha Shinkafi Saidu, daughter of Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu.

The Ogun State-born, Dimeji Bankole, who divorced his first wife, a medical doctor, in 2017, has been a much sought -after bachelor in the circle of eligible spinsters within and outside Nigeria.

Yesterday’s marriage drew the curtain on the speculations regarding his matrimonial intentions since the divorce.

The bride, a lawyer and graduate of the University of Hull in the UK is a granddaughter of late political heavyweight and onetime head of Nigeria’s security organisation Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, Marafan Sokoto.

The bride’s mother is Shinkafi’s daughter and a sister to the former Zamfara Governor, Aliyu Shinkafi.

The Nikkhai ceremony was held in a very quiet introduction between the two families in line with Islamic and traditional injunctions.

Talks are however going round that he is plotting to come out to contest for a political office in 2023..and that theemarriage is part of the package.

At the introduction ceremony, Sokoto Governor and Bankole’s successor as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, led the groom’s family to the bride’s family home to seek her hand in marriage.

Political observers are of the belief that Dimeji’s new marriage is to rekindle and widen his political divide and ambition which he is nursing silently in view of 2023.