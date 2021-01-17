Marwa ,67,who governed Lagos 33 yrs ago appointed NDLEA Chairman

Former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) has been appointed as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The former military administrator is expected to replace a former chairman/CEO of the agency, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd.), whose tenure expired on January 11.

The statement added, “Highly polished, intellectually deep and a pan-Nigerian, Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as a former ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

“He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. These are in addition to his training in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State.”

President Muhammad Buhari appointed him.