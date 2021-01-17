Yahoo boy arrested dumping pregnant girlfriend’s corpse in bush

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a suspected Internet fraudster popularly called yahoo boy with the corpse of his girlfriend after he was caught attempting to dump the body of the lady, Blessing Akpovwovwo, in a bush.

The suspect, said to be a resident of Urhuoka, Abraka in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, is cooling his heels in police detention.

Sources said the suspect, whose identity has yet to be ascertained was nabbed by a passerby on Thursday evening, as he (the suspect) was attempting to dispose of the lifeless body of Blessing.

It was gathered that though the lifeless body of the lady was intact sources said she might have been used for rituals.

Other sources claimed that the deceased was pregnant and it looked like a case of forced abortion to get the foetus for ritual purposes.

It was further gathered that the corpse had blood in her private parts.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Head of Ugono-Abraka community, Chief Samuel Umunadi, said he was intimated of the lady’s murder by some vigilantes late Thursday night, adding that the sad development had thrown the community into mourning.

