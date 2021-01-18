3 reasons why concrete is better than asphalt on roads -the Dangote experience

The Dangote Group says it has completed Nigeria’s longest rigid pavement located in Kogi State.According to a statement issued by the group on Sunday, the 43KM Obajana-Kabba road constructed by Dangote Industries Limited, has been described by motorists as the country’s most strategic highway aiding travellers between the North and the South.

The Project Director, Olatunbosun Kalejaiye, expressed his excitement on the completion of the Corporate Social Responsibility Project to be used by Nigerians, adding that while the rigid pavement had been completed, the company was dressing the shoulders.

The dual carriage way we gathered has tendency to be durable and less susceptible to potholes and repairs like asphalt road.

Another comparative advantage is that it would crash the rate of road accidents in the country., we were told.

The Bajana of Obajana Land, King Idowu Senibi, described the project as gigantic and the first of its kind anywhere in Nigeria.