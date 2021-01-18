At Ex-Minister, Jubril Martins-Kuye’s burial

The remains of a former Minister of State for Finance and Minister of Commerce and Industry, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, have been buried.

Kuye, who died on Sunday in Lagos at the age of 78, was buried in his country home in Ago Iwoye, in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He was buried in line with COVID-19 protocol after a Janazah prayer was said on his remains by clerics led by the Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Sheik Muftau Ayanbadejo .

Dignitaries at the burial ceremony included a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; Senator representing Ogun East, Lekan Mustapha; a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Sarafa Ishola; a former member of House of Representatives from Remo-North, Oladipupo Adebutu, and a former spokesperson for ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, Doyin Okupe, among others